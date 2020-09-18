Dax Shepard shaves the side of his head to twin with his daughter

We think it’s fair to say that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are definitely the cool parents. Dax proved this once again, by posting a video of himself shaving the side of his head, to match with his little girl.

The 45-year-old dad posted a video of himself dancing around to Sara Bareilles' song Armour, while he simultaneously gave himself a bit of a hair transformation.

“Thank you @sarabareilles for giving my daughters an anthem. She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her,” the Parenthood actor wrote.

Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax have two daughters together, five-year-old Delta and seven-year-old Lincoln. Kristen revealed that in May she gave her daughter, Lincoln, permission to shave the side of her head.

“She just woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need to shave this whole side right here.' I was like, ‘I've never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.' And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it,” the Frozen actress said.

The proud mom and wife re-shared her husband’s post to her own Instagram account, saying, “I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter.”

Photo: instagram.com/kristenanniebell

Of course, singer Sara Bareilles was quite honoured by the shout-out, and delighted with the display of daddy-daughter love, commenting, “This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut.”

While other comments of approval from fans included, “Nicely done Daximus! Earning some serious Dad-of-the-Year points.”

Another wrote, “Inspiring. I might have to do this now too.”

“Your mouth while cutting your hair is like most women putting on mascara,” a third hilariously wrote before adding, “Love the hair!”