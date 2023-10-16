Davina McCall unveils huge My Mum, Your Dad announcement

Davina McCall has made a big announcement surrounding her newest TV show!

Last month, viewers were delighted with the premiere of ITV’s latest dating show, titled My Mum, Your Dad.

Hosted by Davina herself, the series centers around older children secretly sending their middle-aged parents off to a retreat, in the hopes that they can find love again.

At the end of the first-ever series, love proved to be a success as two couples have since confirmed that they are still happily together.

Now, a few weeks after the series concluded, presenter Davina has made a joint announcement with ITV to reveal that My Mum, Your Dad has been recommissioned.

Taking to social media earlier today, ITV posted a brief announcement video filmed by the 56-year-old presenter.

“Guess what? We got a second series of My Mum, Your Dad! I’m so excited,” she gasped in the short clip.

“Okay so, applications are open. Head over to itv.com/beontv, and I’ll see you there,” she teased.

Many My Mum, Your Dad viewers have since taken to social media to praise the recommission news.

“Best program ever! Can't wait for this!” one Instagram fan exclaimed.

“Best news I've heard today,” another replied.

“No brainer it was such a good show !!!” a third viewer added.

The news of My Mum, Your Dad’s renewal comes after Davina highly praised it for its refreshing concept.

Speaking to PA during the launch of the series, the former Big Brother host explained: "By the time you get to 40… it's normal, but you will definitely have had your heart broken, you will definitely have broken someone's heart.”

"What I loved about this show is we don’t just try and stick people together – we are working on their emotional scars to help guide them through it,” she added at the time.