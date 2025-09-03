Davina McCall reflects on her relationship with partner Michael

Davina McCall has opened up about her relationship with her partner!

The former Big Brother host has been romantically involved with hairdresser Michael Douglas since 2019.

Now, ahead of the premiere of her new ITV dating show, Stranded On Honeymoon Island, Davina has spilled a few details about her relationship.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, the 57-year-old reflected on how Michael cared for her after she underwent an operation on her brain last November. Davina had a 14mm colloid cyst removed, otherwise known as a rare, benign brain tumour.

“It’s exhausting looking after someone so vulnerable and needy. At one point I thought his behaviour was a bit odd, but I couldn’t remember why it felt odd! I said to him, ‘Michael, I’ve noticed you don’t want to be around me much. If you feel differently about me, it’s fine, I understand,’” Davina recalled.

“He said, ‘It’s because you’re annoying at the moment,’ and I’ve never been so relieved to be told that I’m annoying. I knew I was, because I’d repeat the same questions over and over again. We both laughed hard at that,” she admitted.

After praising the “radical honesty” in her relationship with Michael, Davina was later asked if she believes that a sexless marriage can be a happy one.

“I believe, having talked to lots of experts, that it can. As long as both people want a sexless relationship. The problem is, if you want a sexless relationship and the other person doesn't, then the other person is being asked to sacrifice something that they will miss and then potentially go and look for somewhere else. That won't work in the end,” she explained.

“You can have beautiful intimacy together without the act of sex itself. You can hug naked and both know that it's not going to lead to sex. I think sometimes people don't want to be touched or hugged naked because they think, 'Oh, then they're going to want to have sex with me.' That's when you're not in the same place,” Davina added.