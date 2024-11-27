Davina McCall posts update after undergoing brain tumour surgery

Davina McCall has thanked her followers for their support, as she continues her recovery from a brain operation.

On November 15, the TV presenter announced that she would be undergoing an operation to remove a rare, benign brain tumour.

Davina’s partner Michael later confirmed that she was recovering well from the surgery, and that it had gone as “textbook”.

Now, a few days after returning home from hospital, Davina has shared a new video message with her fanbase, during which she has given an update on her recovery.

Earlier today, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to share a few words with her 1.9M followers.

“Hey, just wanted to post a little update on here and let you know how I’m doing. I am feeling much better now that I’m home. I’m being brilliantly looked after by Michael and Gaby,” she praised, referring to her partner and stepmother.

The former Big Brother host then went on to explain one factor that is really important in her recovery.

“I’m now just trying to sleep a lot and get better. My short term memory is really improving a lot every day. It has been an example to me on how much sleep helps me recover from everything. If I feel a bit confused or I’m struggling to concentrate, I just go to sleep and I wake up completely renewed and refreshed,” Davina detailed.

“So, I know my brain needs lots of sleep. I just wanted to thank you all for your ongoing support,” she concluded.

Many of Davina’s fellow famous faces have been continuing to send her their well-wishes.

“S L E E P is the magic elixir. Keep resting and repairing beautiful one,” replied presenter Julia Bradbury.

“Sending so much love. You’re amazing!” added Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton.

Yesterday, Michael appeared on an Instagram livestream and confirmed that Davina is hoping to return to work in the New Year.

“She’s off until mid-January. She’s got a lot of time to relax and recuperate,” he stated, before adding: “It’s been a very, very emotional and quite an incredible experience. We’re definitely out of the woods."