Davina McCall pens harrowing tribute to late father who died from Alzheimers

British presenter and The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall has shared the heartbreaking news that her dad, Andrew McCall, has died at the age of 77, after suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Davina shared a lovely photo of herself and her father, revealing that her dad sadly passed away on Monday night, February 28. “Thankfully he wasn’t in pain. He was peaceful,” the mum-of-three confessed.

Continuing in the caption, 54-year-old Davina spoke about how grateful she was for the circumstances surrounding her father’s death and that she and her family could be with him when it happened.

“He was the best Dad I could ever wish for. My sister and I hit the jackpot,” Davina added. “He always made time for us, opened his (and my amazing mummas) house to all our friends, temporarily adopted mates of mine that needed help.”

“He was a facilitator, always helping people with intros … he knew EVERYBODY. And they ALL loved him! I can’t imagine how many careers and businesses were started because of him. The word legend has been used many times to describe my Dad.”

“He was a bon vivante, loved life, positive to the very end… ‘it just works’ was one of the last phrases he was able to say as Alzheimer’s robbed him of the power of speech,” Davina recalled.

“He lived life. He loved us. And we loved him. With all our hearts . He leaves an enormous hole in our lives,” she emotionally wrote.

Davina’s harrowing tribute and announcement was soon flooded with comments of love and support from friends, family and fans.

“I love you my friend. Prayers and love to you Dav. Here for you,” wrote podcaster Fearne Cotton.

“so sorry for you and all the family Davina. I know how much you loved him,” comedian John Bishop sweetly wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss . It sounds like he was very special. Big hugs x,” gushed Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha.

Our thoughts go out to Davina and her family during this harrowing time.