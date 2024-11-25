Davina McCall opens up for the first time since brain tumour removal

Davina McCall has shared her first update on her recovery from surgery, after she had an operation to remove a brain tumour.

On November 15, the TV presenter announced that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a rare, benign brain tumour, also known as a colloid cyst.

Now, 10 days on from her operation, Davina has opened up for the first time about her recovery.

Earlier today, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to share an emotional video message from her bed, and confirmed that she has now returned home from hospital.

“Hi, I just thought I’d check in and say an enormous, heartfelt thank you to everybody who has messaged me or been in touch. It’s meant the world. It’s been mad, and it’s just really nice to be back home. I’m on the other side," Davina began.

“My short term memory is a bit remiss, but that is something that I can work on, so I’m really happy about that. I’m writing down everything that I’m doing to keep myself feeling safe, and I’m brilliantly being looked after by Michael and my mum,” she praised.

“I’d quickly like to say, big up the stepmums. I don’t really say ‘thank you’ to Gaby enough. She’s been an amazing rock my whole life. I was talking to somebody yesterday, and I said I’ve got a massive dose of vitamin G,” Davina teased, referring to her stepmum.

“I think when something like this happens, I just feel so grateful. I’ve always been grateful, I’ve been really lucky in my life, but I feel unbelievably grateful right now. So, thanks for everything, all of you. I’m on the mend, I’m resting, I’m sleeping loads, and I feel really good. I just feel very lucky,” the My Mum, Your Dad host concluded.

Following her surgery earlier this month, Davina’s partner Michael confirmed on social media that her operation went well.

“Davina is out of surgery and according to her surgeon it was textbook! She’s currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she’s utterly exhausted,” he wrote at the time.