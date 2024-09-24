Davide Sanclimenti hits back at ex Ekin-Su’s claims over their split

Davide Sanclimenti has broken his silence on recent accusations surrounding his breakup with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

After having an on-again-off-again relationship since 2022, the former Love Island winners confirmed in January that they have parted ways for good.

Speaking on Abbey Clancy’s Exhibit A podcast this month, Ekin-Su claimed that Davide’s behaviour caused their breakup. She alleged that he “swore at my mum in Italy” and wanted to “fake propose”.

Now, Davide has spoken out against Ekin-Su’s comments, insisting that they are “false claims” and that she has “dragged my name and reputation through the mud”.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 29-year-old argued that the incident was his “breaking point”.

“I was provoked into losing my temper, but this was because her mother was interfering in our relationship and our work life,” he insisted.

“Ekin and I were discussing creating entertaining content for our socials as a couple as we usually would do. I suggested making a funny video detailing a quirky/comedic proposal for our social media content to prank our followers,” he recalled.

“Ekin’s mother disrupted our family outing publicly, creating a scene and making it impossible to continue,” Davide continued.

The reality star added that the argument was “not the main reason” behind his split from Ekin-Su.

“The reason was Ekin, her personality, the fakeness, the lack of trust. There were always two different versions of Ekin. One at home with me and one for the public,” he accused.

“I had these doubts since the day we met on Love Island. It was very hard to cope and be in a relationship where I felt I was more emotionally invested in than my partner. I felt like she was just using me for fame and to make her look desirable,” Davide confessed.

“This is the last time I am going to address this drama or feed her need to try to destroy my reputation. It’s toxic. I moved on, I am in a healthy place in my life now and I wish her the best,” he concluded.