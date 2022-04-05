David & Victoria Beckham soak up some family time on £5M yacht

With only a few days to go before Brooklyn Beckham marries his sweetheart Nicola Peltz, Victoria and David have been spotted soaking up the sun at a luxury hotel in Miami. The two were relaxing by the pool and waterslides of the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa ahead of the big day.

They were joined by two of their children, Romeo,19, and Harper, ten, on David’s superyacht worth £5 million. The ex-footballer called the yacht Seven, after the jersey number he wore while playing for Manchester United and England. The 46-year-old is said to have helped design the 100ft boat himself.

The iconic couple looked as stylish as ever as they lounged on the superyacht. Victoria wore a black mini dress with black sunglasses and a slick ponytail, while David wore a white t-shirt that showed his multitude of tattoos and black shorts.

There is no last minute rushing around for the wedding from the Beckhams as they spent all of Sunday catching a tan on the yacht.

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to get married on April 9, at a beach home belonging to the Peltz family in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Bates Motel star and the oldest of the Beckham children got engaged in June, 2020. The pair announced the exciting news on Instagram where they are known to post many photos looking besotted with each other.

We can’t wait to see all the snaps from the big day this weekend!