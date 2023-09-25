David & Victoria Beckham recall their first meeting in documentary

David and Victoria Beckham have revealed the story behind their first meeting!

The retired footballer and former Spice Girls singer have been married for 24 years and share four children together – sons Brooklyn (24), Romeo (21), Cruz (18) and daughter Harper (12).

However, the famous couple have now taken a trip down memory lane to the moment they first met.

Ahead of the release of David’s upcoming documentary with Netflix, the producers behind Beckham have shared a first sneak peek into the docuseries.

In the brief clip, Victoria can first be seen sitting on a sofa, as she recounts the story of how she met her future husband.

“The fact I went to the games really was just to kind of… some would say ‘stalk’ him, I would say ‘see’ him,” the 49-year-old jokes.

“When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, but he was standing, talking to his parents,” Victoria recalls.

“I’m very close to my family, and I loved that side to him,” she admits further.

The brief teaser then cuts to David himself, who continues by telling his own side of the story.

“That first time that I speak to her… I just fancied her,” the 48-year-old confesses sweetly.

His wife Victoria concurs with his statement, as she adds: “I just… I just fancied him, it was as simple as that.”

Alongside the publication of the teaser clip, the Netflix producers penned: “When Posh met Becks,” referring to the couple’s public nicknames.

The streaming giant has since confirmed that the docuseries will play out in four parts, letting viewers into David’s life in both public and private ways. In its logline for the series, Netflix has promised that Beckham will build “a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

Beckham will launch on Netflix next Wednesday, October 4.