David & Victoria Beckham break lengthy silence on alleged affair

David and Victoria Beckham have finally broken their silence on previous affair rumours.

In 2003, it was widely claimed that the retired footballer had an alleged affair with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, while he was living in Madrid.

Now, two decades on from the ordeal, the power couple have chosen to speak out about that time in their lives.

In the fourth and final episode of David’s Netflix docuseries Beckham, Spice Girls star Victoria got emotional when she was asked if Madrid was the biggest marriage struggle they have faced.

“100 per cent. It was the hardest period for us, because it felt like the world was against us,” the 49-year-old admitted.

Victoria then went on to give an honest account of their private life at that time.

“We were against each other, if I'm being completely honest. Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either, and that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me,” she explained.

In another clip, David went on to express the challenges he faced at the time.

“When I first moved to Spain it was difficult because I had been part of a club and a family for my whole career, from the age of 15 to when I was 27. I get sold overnight, the next minute I'm in a city, I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family,” the 48-year-old recalled.

The football legend noted that media speculation took its toll, adding: “Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else … we both felt at the time that we were… not losing each other, but drowning.”

“I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty,” David admitted in conclusion. “Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.”