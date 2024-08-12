David Harbour recalls the moment he proposed to wife Lily Allen

David Harbour has revealed the story behind his proposal to his wife Lily Allen!

After dating for a year, the Stranger Things actor and Smile hitmaker tied the knot in Las Vegas in November 2020. Their nuptials were a private affair during the Covid pandemic, attended by an Elvis Presley impersonator and Lily’s two daughters – Ethel (12) and Marnie (11).

Now, David has taken the opportunity to open up for the first time about the moment he chose to propose to his wife.

Speaking on Lily’s Miss Me? podcast with her co-host Miquita Oliver, the 49-year-old recalled that the moment occurred just a few months into their relationship.

“It's funny because we'd talked about [marriage], and then we went to Harry Winston's in New York, which is a big diamond ring shop,” David began.

“She was looking at these really expensive rings. I guess she just saw one, she was like, 'Oh my God'. She tried it on. I said, 'Oh, it's really nice', and I took off,” he recalled.

"I just said it to her then, in Harry Winston. I got down on one knee when she had the ring, and I said, 'Will you marry me?', and she was like, ‘Of course,’'” the Black Widow star gushed.

“It was very chilled. I mean, in a sense like our wedding – it isn't an over-produced moment that we talk about, or that is talked about. I think there's some people that want that in their lives, but we have so many of those produced moments in our lives that I wanted it to feel almost pedestrian,” he confessed.

“There is something about the expectation of having to tell the story. We got enough of that with doing interviews. There was something about that that I was like, ‘Let's just have this be like a thing that we do’. There's something about that that makes it feel more precious to me,” David concluded.