David Beckham reveals one habit that annoys his wife and children

David Beckham has given a fresh insight into his family life!

The retired footballer is a father-of-four to sons Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), Cruz (20), and 13-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with his wife, former Spice Girls hitmaker Victoria Beckham.

Now, David has chosen to reveal one aspect of his personality that tends to annoy Victoria and their kids.

Earlier this week, David spoke at a panel discussion in Miami, which was held to mark the launch of his new supplement brand, IM8.

According to Page Six, the 49-year-old unveiled one habit that gets on his family’s nerves.

“I am very organised to the point where it’s quite tiring every single day because I am so organised,” David teased.

“It annoys my wife, at times. It annoys my kids, at times,” the former Manchester United player continued.

The proud dad-of-four went on to note that he consistently reminds Victoria and their children: "Without Daddy, nothing would be tidy and nothing would be organised and they’d be forgetting things.”

David’s latest comments about his organisational habits come as he previously opened up about them in his 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

In one scene, the sports star admitted that it has become a significant aspect of his mental health.

“I’ve got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs,” David explained at the time.

“I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere … everything has to be perfect,” he detailed.

The Beckham family will be hosting huge celebrations next month, in honour of David turning 50 on May 2.

Earlier this month, the family-of-five decided to start their partying early, by hosting a lavish bash in Miami for their loved ones and fellow stars.

Sharing snaps from the event on Instagram, David later praised: “So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with, love you.”