David Beckham pens emotional tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson

David Beckham has paid a moving tribute to the late Sir Michael Parkinson.

The legendary TV presenter, best known for his Parkinson talk show, sadly passed away last night at the age of 88.

Countless famous faces have since been expressing their sadness at Michael’s death, including the likes of retired footballer David.

The former Manchester United player had a special link with the beloved broadcaster, as he played a key role in one of Michael’s most memorable moments on Parkinson.

During a joint interview on the show in 2001, David’s wife Victoria Beckham let slip that her private nickname for her partner is ‘Golden Balls’.

“Golden Balls Beckham, eh? That’s a good one!” Michael joked at the time, as an embarrassed David hid his face in his hands.

Now, in his moving dedication to Michael on social media, David chose to honour the hilarious moment one last time.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 48-year-old posted several images from the famous interview, including one of Posh and Becks chatting with the late presenter.

“We say goodbye to the best… Waking up to the sad news of Michael Parkinson passing, I was so lucky to not just be interviewed by Michael but to be able to spend precious time talking about football and family our 2 passions,” he wrote.

“Plus the GoldenBalls moment…,” he teased, before concluding: “Sending love to Mary and the whole family”.

Many fans of the former England striker have since taken to his comments section to express their own sadness at the news.

Credit: David Beckham Instagram

“Truly the Best. So sad to hear this,” one fan penned.

“He was a true gentleman,” another added.

Michael’s family confirmed his death earlier today, as they released a statement which read: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."