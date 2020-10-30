David and Victoria Beckham to star in brand new Netflix reality series

It seems the Beckhams are going to be back on our screens again.

It’s been reported that the iconic duo have signed a £16M deal with streaming giant Netflix, in order to produce a new fly-on-the-wall type reality series about their lives.

While the show will apparently focus on 45-year-old dad, David, the series will also show glimpses of Victoria and their family life.

It will even share some hilarious insights into what their dating life was like when the pair first started going out together.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “This is a real coup for Netflix — and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see.”

“David’s family are all massive archivers; they’ve been proudly documenting his career since he was a boy and have kept all the old local newspaper cuttings, school records and team photos throughout the years.”

“There’s even some classic camcorder footage from various birthdays, Christmases and special occasions, as well as some hilarious insights into David and Victoria’s early dates,” the insider added.

Not only will the series tell the story of David’s past, it will also document his life now, following him around the world as he fulfils various business ventures.

Viewers can also look forward to interviews and commentary from the power couple’s four children, Brooklyn (21), Romeo (18), Cruz (15) and Harper (9).

Studio 99, David’s newly formed media and production company, is also set to co-produce the series, which is expected to premiere in 2022.