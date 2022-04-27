Daughters of Jools Oliver asked her to stop trying for a baby after miscarriage

Jools Oliver has opened up to Sophie Ellis-Bexter on her podcast, Spinning Plates, about her miscarriage story and ‘obsession’ with having babies.

Jools, wife of famous chef Jamie Oliver, has spoken about how her oldest daughters feel about her wanting to try for more children. This comes after she suffered five miscarriages, one which almost took her life and left her with PTSD.

After suffering this miscarriage that was almost fatal, she and Jamie had originally decided not to have anymore children, but Jools said a day or two after, she was already thinking of trying for another.

The 47-year-old said, “My older girls were saying, Mum, please don’t because we just want you here”, when she mentioned wanting to have another baby, as they were worried about the risks to her health and life.

Knowing her mum had aspirations to be a midwife but worried about her health, Jools’ daughter Daisy (19), sent her a text message on New Years Day to say, “Mum you’ve got so much to give, you’re so kind, just be a midwife, don’t try for anything else”.

Jools admitted she “has to think about the others”, and that she needs to consider her health before thinking of having another child.

The mum-of-five admitted, “I’m a bit obsessed with it”, when it comes to having babies and rearing young children. “I love every aspect”, she continued.

Jools and Jamie tied the knot in June 2020 in Essex and share 20-year-old Poppy Honey, 19-year-old Daisy Boo, 13-year-old Petal Blossom, 11-year-old Buddy Bear and River Rocket (five) together.