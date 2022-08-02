Danny Miller wife’s dress almost didn’t arrive in time for their wedding

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and his fiancé Steph Jones have tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in the Cheshire countryside.

Danny and Steph spoke to OK! About their big day that took place in front of 140 guests made up of their nearest and dearest, including their nine-month-old son Archie.

Their day went swimmingly from firework displays to a flash mob first dance, but one thing that would’ve put a big dampener on the day was Steph’s dress not arriving in time, which thankfully it did- with just a week to spare!

Steph explained that the stunning gown was from Florianni Bridal Boutique and was designed by Wona Concept.

“The dress I wore ended up being one my mum had picked. I loved it all apart the sleeves so I had them taken off and little traps added instead”.

The 30-year-old continued, “It was a bit of a stress because it was being made in Ukraine, but because of all the terrible things going on it took ages to come. In the end someone from the shop had to fly over to get it from customs”.

“I only got it a week before my wedding! My veil never arrived so I had to choose one from the shop at the last minute”.

When speaking about how he felt the first time he saw his childhood sweetheart in the dress, Danny revealed, “I think I was in shock when I saw her, too. I obviously didn’t know what she was going to look like but I wouldn’t have changed a thing. She looked absolutely perfect and the dress was beautiful”.

After their wedding ceremony the pair enjoyed a meal with their guests before surprising them with a first dance with a twist. The couple started dancing to From Now On from The Greatest Showman but swiftly ran behind a curtain to get changed into themed outfits and danced their socks off to songs from the hit film.

After the performance, Steph changed into her second gown of the night, which had beading from Justin Alexander, and thankfully, had no issue arriving on time for the ceremony.