Danny Dyer admits moment when he realised he had issues with drugs

Danny Dyer has revealed the moment when he realised he was struggling with substances.

The former EastEnders star has previously been candid about his past issues with alcohol and drugs. Now, in a new interview, Danny has detailed the specific moment that he knew he needed help.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the 47-year-old recalled that he had a "moment of clarity” after the National Television Awards in 2017.

“I think I'd won and that's always on a Tuesday or something, and I had to go to work. There's another thing with EastEnders, is that they go, ‘Yeah, come celebrate NTAs, but you are up at seven in the morning’. So anyway, I'd just overdone it again and I just could not work out how to get my jeans on,” Danny recalled.

“I've sort of had many of them moments over the years of me being completely off my head. But that one really resonated with me. It was more because I looked up, my wife was just watching me and she looked shattered and she looked ill,” the Rivals actor admitted.

“The drug taking and the madness that comes with it, you're destroying yourself and your body and you're slowly killing yourself, but you also, you’re really upsetting the people around you,” he explained.

“I just looked at her, even through this moment, I was off my head. But everything seemed to just sort of go, ‘What the f*** are you doing to people around you that love you?’” Danny continued.

“I had a car picking me up to take me to work and it was just this moment I thought, ‘S**t, you're going to die. You're going to kill yourself. You're not happy. You're spending all your money on drugs. You're destroying everything around you,” he confessed.

“I went straight to work that day and I was a bit off my head and I did say, ‘Listen, I need help. I can't do this anymore, I need help. I don't know what it is, but this is a crossroads in my life where I need a gear change and I need it now and I don't think I'm going to survive this year,’” Danny concluded.