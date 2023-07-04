Danny Dyer admits he thought leaving EastEnders could be a ‘mistake’

Danny Dyer has opened up about his dramatic EastEnders exit.

The actor was a fan favourite on the BBC soap, as he joined the show in 2013 in the role of Queen Vic owner Mick Carter.

However, after nine years of being in Mick’s shoes, Danny chose to bow out of EastEnders last year.

Credit: BBC

Now, a few months on from his memorable exit, the 45-year-old has shared that he momentarily regretted his decision to leave the EastEnders cast.

In an interview with The Mirror, Danny was asked about how he felt when the time came for him to depart the soap.

"I wrapped on EastEnders after nine years, had a very emotional leaving party. And I was doing my speech,” the father-of-two recalled.

"And I was thinking: 'S**t, have I made a mistake here? I love everybody here so much. And it’s given me so much, this job,’” Danny added.

Credit: BBC

In the end, Danny chose to stick with his decision, and viewers were shocked as his final scenes aired on Christmas Day.

Believing that his childhood sweetheart Linda was drowning, Danny’s character Mick ran into the water to save her – but was never seen again.

With Mick Carter now presumed dead, Linda and the remaining Carters have moved on without him. However, as his body was never found, many viewers have stated that the door is open for Danny to return to EastEnders someday.

Credit: BBC

Speaking to the Radio Times earlier this year, the TV star hinted that he could see Mick Carter returning in the future.

"I don’t regret leaving, but it was really emotional for me,” he explained at the time.

"Mick’s exit felt like a real 'full stop', but maybe it was a 'dot, dot, dot,’” Danny teased.