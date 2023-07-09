Danish homewares brand JYSK are having a massive Summer Sale!

Danish homewares brand JYSK has everything to make the most of summer with affordable and stylish garden items. From now until Wednesday, 9th August 2023, JYSK has savings of 20% to 60% on some of their most popular items while stocks last, including their famous garden lounge sets.

We have selected some of our favourite sale items to give you a flavour of the great offers that are available both online and instore now.

Create an inviting outdoor oasis with the ULLEHUSE 6-seater grey lounge set (Save 60% – Now only €475). This stylish 6-seater set (above) features a sleek grey finish that effortlessly complements any outdoor space.

Elevate your relaxation zone with the MORA lounge set above (Save 50% – Now only €375). With its timeless design and plush cushions, this set becomes the focal point of any living room or conservatory.

Transform your outdoor entertaining area into a luxurious haven with the VEMB lounge set (Save 50% – Now only €1350).

Decorate your space on a budget with any of these top sale picks!

TRONFJELLET Pillow (SAVE 60% – NOW €13)

This great quality pillow has a unique down-like filling of fibre down. This soft and light fibre down retains its volume and is easy to shake into place.

The INKALILJE quilted blanket (SAVE 60% – NOW €12)

This pretty quilted throw is a good size (200cm x 140cm) and it's just the right weight for the Summer. The pretty colours means it will match any decor, inside or out.

Explore the JYSK Summer Sale for additional must-have items such as:

The STORD lounge chair (SAVE 59%, NOW €225)

This is a reclining chair with a high back, hydraulic pump making it easy to adjust. The stepless chair back and leg rest are adjustable ensuring it's perfectly comfortable for your personal needs. Suitable for the garden or even a balcony space.

The MADERUP table (SAVE 50% – NOW €165)

It's super-easy to assemble, sturdy and very stylish. The other added bonus is that it is maintenance free.

The GUDHJEM stacking chair (SAVE 50% – NOW €40)

This stacking chair is sturdy and solid, yet comfortable and lightweight which means it's easy to move. It stacks neatly too.

Our other top pick is the Sofa GEDVED 2-seater grey (SAVE 50% – NOW €250). This is a 2-seater sofa in fabric, which has seat cushions with pocket springs and foam padding, and the back cushion is in foam. The legs are made from solid wood which brings a stylish element to the sofa.

Check out the summer sale at www.jysk.ie or your local JYSK store. For further information on the latest special offers, follow JYSK Ireland on Facebook or Instagram or visit www.jysk.ie.