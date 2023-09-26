Danielle Lloyd details endometriosis battle & upcoming surgery

Danielle Lloyd has been sharing an insight into how she feels about not being able to have any more children due to a recent health scare.

The former Miss England model was diagnosed with endometriosis earlier this year after she had a ‘heartbreaking’ cancer scare.

Following her diagnosis, doctors advised Danielle that she would potentially need a hysterectomy and the mum-of-five has now opened up about coming to terms with not being able to expand her family further.

Danielle already shares 13-year-old Archie, 12-year-old Harry and 10-year-old George with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara. She is also mum to six-year-old Ronnie and 22-month old Autumn, whom she shares with second husband Michael O’Neill.

While speaking to OK!, Lloyd has shared details of her endometrial cancer scare now that she received the all-clear and opened up about her experience with endometriosis.

“I’m doing OK. That was such a scary time and I’ve still got all the symptoms and side effects of what’s going on, mostly a severe level of pain”.

“Anyone with endometriosis will tell you, it’s not just like period pain, it’s pains shooting down your legs, awful cramps, heavy bleeding and exhaustion”.

“I’m still waiting for my endometrial ablation and sterilisation, but I think as soon as that’s done, I’ll feel so much better”.

Revealing her reaction to not being able to have more little ones, Danielle admitted, “The older Autumn gets, the more I’m starting to think that phase in life has passed me anyway”.

“But I’m so thankful for the kids I’ve got. It’s sad, but I know I’m done now”.

The former model went on to say, “I’d always thought about adopting but, realistically, I’ve got no room at the inn any more. I’d have to get a double decker bus to drive them all round”.

When previously speaking out about her health scare when she was awaiting test results during the summer, Danielle chatted about the prospects of not having more children in the future.

“The doctor has advised me not to have any more children and whatever the results, I have thickening of the womb, which can eventually lead to cancer anyway”.

She continued, “I’ve spoken to a few friends and they were like, ‘Oh God, are you ready to go through menopause?’ But at the end of the day, I do have five kids, which I’m thankful for”.

“In some ways it is heartbreaking; I sometimes can’t imagine never having a little baby again”.