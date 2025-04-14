Dani Dyer unveils glimpse into hen party ahead of Jarrod Bowen wedding

Dani Dyer has shared an insight into her incredible first hen party!

The former Love Island winner is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen, this summer.

The couple – who share one-year-old twin daughters Summer and Star together, along with Dani’s four-year-old son Santiago – got engaged last July.

Now, ahead of her big day later this year, Dani has revealed a glimpse into the first of multiple hen party celebrations!

Yesterday, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a video montage of her special night.

The clips showcase the party venue being decorated with black signs with the phrases ‘Bride or Die’ and ‘Til Death do us Party’, displays of red roses, as well as giant light-up letters to spell out Dani’s name.

For the entertainment, the guests were treated to lessons in Flamenco dancing, a private DJ, and a fireman dancer.

All of Dani’s guests arrived in black, while the wife-to-be chose to don a beaded white mini dress, including personalised sleeves with the words ‘Mrs Bowen To Be’.

In the caption of her video, the reality star went on to express what her first hen party meant to her.

“The most perfect, special night ever with all my nearest and dearest,” Dani gushed in her caption.

"Why do I feel so emotional about it all hahaha.. finally all starting to feel so real and I’m just so excited,” the mother-of-three penned further.

Following the glimpse into her lavish hen party, many of Dani’s 3.7M followers have since been commenting their reactions.

“Looks like you had the most amazing night Dan which you deserve, you looked stunning,” one fan replied.

“If that's the Hen dress I can’t wait to see the bridal dress,” another exclaimed.

“You look stunning Dani. Enjoy the run up to your wedding… it all goes too quickly,” a third follower added.

Three years after they first met, Dani and Jarrod announced in July of last year that they were engaged. At the time, the happy couple took to Instagram to upload three images with Dani’s engagement ring, as they wrote: “Us forever.”