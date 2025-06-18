Dani Dyer reveals husband Jarrod Bowen’s request before their wedding

Dani Dyer has revealed an insight into her husband’s plans the night before their wedding!

On May 31, the former Love Island winner tied the knot with her partner, West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The couple enjoyed a lavish outdoor ceremony in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by their loved ones and children – two-year-old twin daughters Summer and Star, and Dani’s four-year-old son Santiago.

Now, a few weeks on from her magical day, Dani has been reflecting on one request that Jarrod made to her the night before they got married.

Speaking to her father Danny on their podcast, Live and Let Dyers, the 28-year-old confirmed that the happy couple spent their final unmarried night apart.

“He said he ain't staying with me the night before, he went, ‘No, I don't want to stay with you,’” Dani detailed.

“Him and their mates, they were all taking their PlayStations to the hotel,” she exclaimed.

“I was like, ‘You're all a bunch of d***s. Why are you all excited over playing PlayStation when you're going to be a husband?’” the reality star joked, noting that her partner responded: “‘Yeah, that don't change nothing, I'm still playing.’”

Dani then went on to share that Jarrod remained committed to his Playstation the day after their nuptials.

“Then he said to me, ‘What are we doing on the Sunday after the wedding?’ I said, ‘I don't know, we'll probably just be hanging, like, we'll come home,’” the mother-of-three stated.

“He went, ‘Oh, no, I just didn't know if I could play football champs on the Sunday.’ I went, ‘Yeah play football champs, that's fine Jarrod, absolutely,’” Dani teased further.

On the day of their wedding, Dani and Jarrod delighted their fanbase with a photo of their walk up the aisle after becoming husband and wife, with the simple caption: “The Bowens.”

Dani later uploaded a video montage to Instagram of snippets from her big day, writing: “The best day of my entire life and a day that I will want to re-live forever."