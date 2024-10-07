Dani Dyer reveals date set for wedding to fiancé Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has spilled some details about her upcoming wedding!

The former Love Island winner announced earlier this year that she is engaged to her partner, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, share one-year-old twin daughters Summer and Star together. Dani is also a mum to her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Now, a few months on from her engagement announcement, Dani has teased the timeline for when she will be walking down the aisle with Jarrod!

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram stories and asked her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

One fan then proceeded to ask: “When is your big day? I feel I’m too impatient for your wedding.”

Dani then went on to share the exciting news that she will be tying the knot with Jarrod next year.

“Next summer, I feel like it’s going to come around so quick,” she replied.

Later in her Q&A, Dani was also asked if she would like to have more children with Jarrod, following the birth of Summer and Star last May.

“My first initial reaction is always NEVER,” she joked, before going on to admit: “But Jarrod wants one more, I mean ain’t 3 enough”.

On July 21, fans of Dani and Jarrod were thrilled when they confirmed the news of their engagement.

At the time, the happy couple took to Instagram to post three stunning snaps on a yacht in Spain, as Dani showcased her beautiful engagement ring to the camera.

“Us forever,” they simply penned in their joint caption, along with a ring emoji.

In a previous Q&A with Instagram fans in August, Dani admitted that she was already on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue.

At the time, she confirmed that she had set a date with Jarrod, writing: “It’s really hard with Jarrod’s football as we have limited days we can do. I am going to see a venue that honestly looks amazing so fingers crossed it’s the one."