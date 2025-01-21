SHEmazing!
Dani Dyer reveals adorable tattoo tribute for fiancé Jarrod Bowen

by

Dani Dyer has revealed an adorable tattoo tribute for her husband-to-be!

The former Love Island winner has been in a relationship with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen, since 2021. The couple – who got engaged last July – welcomed their twin daughters Summer and Star in May 2023, joining Dani’s four-year-old son Santiago.

Now, as the couple prepare to tie the knot later this year, Dani has shared that she has already dedicated a tattoo to Jarrod!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dani Dyer (@danidyerxx)

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to answer her fans’ burning questions in a Q&A.

During the session, one fan asked Dani if she has a tattoo of the number 20, symbolising the shirt number that Jarrod wears when playing for West Ham.

“Yes I got it this year however I need someone to go over it as the lines have gone a bit wobbly, only way I can describe it haha,” she penned, alongside a snap of the tattoo.

Credit: Dani Dyer / Instagram

Elsewhere in her Q&A, the mother-of-three was asked if she would ever consider doing a reality show with her family.

“I mean if it was my way I would absolutely love to!! But Jarrod is just not interested in doing any type of reality shows so I have to respect that. That's why I have started YouTube again just to give you a little insight of my life and he doesn't mind appearing on that sometimes,” Dani replied.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dani Dyer (@danidyerxx)

However, the reality star noted that she will be uploading clips from her hen party and wedding onto social media, stating: “For my wedding I'll have a professional videographer so I'll use snippets of that to post on YouTube and Instagram.”

Later in her Q&A, Dani was quizzed about who is the “most chilled out” in her relationship, to which she concluded: “I would say Jarrod is the most chilled person I've met. Sometimes too chilled.. He says I don't see amber I just see red when things go wrong.. I occasionally agree.”

