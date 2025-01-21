Dani Dyer reveals adorable tattoo tribute for fiancé Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has revealed an adorable tattoo tribute for her husband-to-be!

The former Love Island winner has been in a relationship with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen, since 2021. The couple – who got engaged last July – welcomed their twin daughters Summer and Star in May 2023, joining Dani’s four-year-old son Santiago.

Now, as the couple prepare to tie the knot later this year, Dani has shared that she has already dedicated a tattoo to Jarrod!

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to answer her fans’ burning questions in a Q&A.

During the session, one fan asked Dani if she has a tattoo of the number 20, symbolising the shirt number that Jarrod wears when playing for West Ham.

“Yes I got it this year however I need someone to go over it as the lines have gone a bit wobbly, only way I can describe it haha,” she penned, alongside a snap of the tattoo.

Credit: Dani Dyer / Instagram

Elsewhere in her Q&A, the mother-of-three was asked if she would ever consider doing a reality show with her family.

“I mean if it was my way I would absolutely love to!! But Jarrod is just not interested in doing any type of reality shows so I have to respect that. That's why I have started YouTube again just to give you a little insight of my life and he doesn't mind appearing on that sometimes,” Dani replied.

However, the reality star noted that she will be uploading clips from her hen party and wedding onto social media, stating: “For my wedding I'll have a professional videographer so I'll use snippets of that to post on YouTube and Instagram.”

Later in her Q&A, Dani was quizzed about who is the “most chilled out” in her relationship, to which she concluded: “I would say Jarrod is the most chilled person I've met. Sometimes too chilled.. He says I don't see amber I just see red when things go wrong.. I occasionally agree.”