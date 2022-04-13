Dani Dyer gives details on son Santiago’s recent walking improvements

Television personality Dani Dyer has shared how her son Santiago is getting on with walking on Instagram today.

Dani is best known for her appearance on the reality television show Love Island, which she won alongside Jack Fincham.

Dani took to her Instagram stories to ask her 3.5M followers for any questions they had for her about her life so they could have a catch-up. Dani answered some of the questioned asked, including one about her son.

One fan asked the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, “How’s Santi getting on walking!! Can’t believe how quick he’s growing up”.

Credit: Instagram

Fans love updates on Santiago as the television star often shares photos and videos of her little boy, including recipe ideas she uses to help with weaning.

Dani replied with a short video of Santiago taking a few steps before falling down again. She said, “We are getting there slowly”, followed by laughing emojis. “He still much prefers to crawl but I find it so cute how he walks”.

She ended the caption, “Time has gone soo fast x”.

Dani celebrated Santi’s first birthday surrounded by friends and family in January of this year with an elephant-themed birthday party.

Sammy Kimmence, the tots father, is currently in jail serving a 42 month sentence for scamming elderly people out of money. The convict posed as a financial investor and conned two vulnerable people out of more than £33,000.

Since his sentencing, Dani is no longer in a relationship with Sammy. She originally stood by him during his trial before she knew the seriousness of the crimes he committed.

In recent months, the 25-year-old has started dating professional football player Jarrod Bowen, who plays for West Ham.