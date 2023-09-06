Dancing with the Stars pro reveals they’re leaving the show

As we await the launch of the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars in 2024, a professional dancer from the show has revealed they won’t be returning to the dance floor.

After being a pro for the past six seasons, Emily Barker has announced her departure.

When sharing the news online, Emily said she is now focusing on running her business and moving onto new things as she hangs up her dancing shoes for the 'foreseeable future'.

Posting a collection of photos from her time on the hit show to her 31.6K Instagram followers, Barker wrote, “Unfortunately I won’t be returning to @dwtsirl this year. I’ve had 6 wonderful seasons on the show since starting at age 18”.

“I’ve given my absolute everything to the production for years and have loved every moment of helping my celebrities improve year on year”.

She continued “Thankyou to all of my celebrity partners for trusting me and always giving me 1000% effort in rehearsals”.

“It’s been an amazing ride!! 3 finals and a win later and I’m hanging up my dwts dance shoes for the foreseeable”.

Emily closed off by adding, “Thankyou to everyone who has supported me over the years.. I’m ready to move onto this next chapter in my life, running my business and doing NEW THINGS. Watch this space”.

A host of famous faces headed to the comments to wish Emily well in the future, including many of her colleagues.

Dancing with the Stars presenter Jennifer Zamparelli wrote, “Oh god this is desperate news!! You will be so missed. Best of luck for the future you’re an absolute star”.

“Emily, you absolute LEGEND. Thank you for always being so kind on and off the dancefloor and for always obliging us with the 47 MILLION INTERVIEWS we’d make you do when you barely had time to catch your breath. You’re one seriously talented lady. The world is your dancefloor doll!”, penned DWTS host James Patrice.

Former contestant of the dance competition, Anna Geary, added, “You will be seriously missed on the show @emilybarker123 ! What talent, drive and work ethic, best of luck in your next adventure”.

Emily made it into the finals of DWTS three times over the span of her six-season career and was crowned champion alongside 2FM presenter Carl Mullan earlier this year.