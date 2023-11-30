Dancing With The Stars’ Doireann Garrihy reveals engagement

Doireann Garrihy is now a bride-to-be!

The Dancing With The Stars presenter has announced that she is now engaged to her partner, podcast host Mark Mehigan.

Doireann took to Instagram earlier today to share the wonderful news, as well as a teasing first glimpse of her engagement ring.

The 31-year-old posted an adorable snap of the engaged couple, locked in a hug.

In the image, Doireann has her left hand resting on Mark to show off her new sparkler. The ring itself is a circular diamond, with two miniature stones on either side and set on a gold band.

“The love of my life,” Doireann gushed in her caption, alongside a heart and engagement ring emojis.

Many famous faces from the world of Irish showbiz have since congratulated Doireann and Mark on their news.

“Amazing news! Congratulations!!” gushed model Rosanna Davidson.

“Congratulations to you both,” added former The Saturdays singer Una Healy.

“Ah would ya stop!!! Gorgeous news. Congrats to you and Mark,” added Doireann’s Dancing With The Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli.

Doireann and Mark first confirmed in December of last year that they were in a relationship. The pair initially met through Mark’s cousin, who works at RTÉ 2FM with Doireann as a producer.

However, Doireann recently revealed that in the early days of their romance, her friends warned her about Mark having so-called “f***boy vibes”.

“They were like, ‘Be careful’, which they had to do. It's their job,” Doireann teased on Mark’s podcast The Sunday Roast.

“But I've a good radar with this and I was like, ‘I think you're overreacting; I think you need to let me live.’ They were like, ‘Okay. Well, we'll pick up the pieces when we need to,’” she joked further.

The stars moved in together earlier this year, and in an interview with the Irish Independent, Doireann gushed that Mark is “so supportive of it all, and I feel like I'm the same with him. Can bounce anything off him, and vice versa."