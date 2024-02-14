Dancing On Ice’s Torvill & Dean confirm huge career change

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are hanging up their skates for good!

On this day in 1984, the Dancing On Ice judges won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics for their ‘Bolero’ routine.

Now, exactly forty years on from that life-changing moment, Jayne and Christopher have announced that they are retiring from figure skating for good.

This week, the pair travelled to the Zetra Olympic Hall ice rink in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where they won that all-important medal. There, they confirmed that they will be touring the UK next year for the final time, before they retire.

Elaborating on their joint decision to hang up their skates, Christopher explained: "I think there comes a time when you know. We're not spring chickens any more, but we’re still able to do it to a certain degree we feel good about it, but that will go.”

The 65-year-old continued: “This is the right time for us to be able to do that and go and skate and do some of the old routines, be very nostalgic, but then do some new fun, upbeat [dances] with friends of ours from the skating world and from Dancing On Ice.”

"We’ll have a sense of pride as well, I think, of what we’ve done,” he added.

Earlier today, Torvill and Dean also appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to speak about their farewell. During the interview, Jayne expressed what she hopes for the upcoming tour.

“We feel that it will be the last tour, but it will be a celebration of everything that we have been through since 1984, winning the Olympics, which opened up the door to lots of other things,” the 66-year-old recalled.

The Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance tour will kick off at the OVO Arena in Wembley on April 12, 2025. It will travel across the UK and Northern Ireland, before it finishes in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on May 11.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, and can be found here.