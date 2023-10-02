Dancing On Ice unveils fifth contestant for next year’s series

Another name has just been added to next year’s Dancing On Ice lineup!

Last week, the producers behind the hit ITV skating competition began to reveal who will be taking part in its brand-new series, due to launch in January.

Over the past few days, four of the contestants’ identities have been unveiled to fans, and now we know who its fifth star will be!

Earlier this morning, it was announced that retired Olympic champion Greg Rutherford will be taking to the ice next year.

On their social media accounts, the Dancing On Ice welcomed their newest celebrity by sharing a photo of the 36-year-old and writing: “Taking a different leap of faith! Welcome to the ice, Long Jump Olympian, Greg Rutherford MBE.”

Many viewers of Dancing On Ice have since taken to the team’s comments section on Instagram to express their thoughts on their latest casting.

“Love love love Greg. So pleased about this,” one fan praised.

“Oh fantastic can’t wait for this series, Daphne is going to love this x,” another penned, referring to Greg’s two-year-old daughter.

“Yay! Can’t wait to see this,” a third viewer added.

Greg is the fifth addition to this series’ lineup, joining retired boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt and former Love Island winner Amber Davies.

The remaining seven contestants are set to be announced over the coming days. Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse are also expected to return as the judging panel for Dancing On Ice.

However, the future of the presenting team remains unclear, as Phillip Schofield will no longer be co-hosting the show alongside Holly Willoughby. The 61-year-old departed from all ITV productions earlier this year, after he confessed to having an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague.

It is expected that Holly will return to her role on Dancing On Ice. Regarding her new co-host, Catchphrase presenter Stephen Mulhern has been speculated as being a likely candidate.