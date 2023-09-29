Dancing on Ice reveal Love Islander as fourth contestant

The fourth famous face set to join the Dancing on Ice line-up has been announced.

Love Island fans will be pleased to see Amber Davies has been revealed as another star joining the 2024 line-up.

Amber won Love Island back in 2017 alongside her partner at the time Kem Cetinay.

Earlier this week, Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, soap star Claire Sweeney and S Club 7 band member Hannah Spearritt were announced as the starting skaters.

The exciting news that Amber will be taking to the ice was announced this morning when she was chatting on ITV’s Lorraine.

The 26-year-old revealed, “I can count on one hand how many times I've actually ice skated”.

“When I was younger, because my dream was to be on stage, my parents always used to say, ‘Just in case, we won’t let you go [ice skating]’”, she explained as her parents were worried an injury would jeopardise her chances of stage acting.

“I'm 27 next week and I was still asking them for permission!… I'm going to have an amazing pro, who I don't know yet”.

Amber continued, “I would definitely say that I'm an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don't want the adrenalin to get the better of me”.

“I will be wearing a helmet, kneepads and elbow pads until the first show”, she added.

The former reality TV star then opened up about how she felt when she was asked to compete in the upcoming season.

“I was surprised. I was elated when I got the call for Dancing On Ice, I hadn't been on telly for so long and I thought that ship had potentially sailed”.

“When I spoke to the producers and said, ‘Why me?’, and they said ‘Because you're doing so well in your industry’. I really did feel like my hard work is paying off”.

When announcing she was taking part in Dancing on Ice to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Davies shared a snap of herself and her skates before penning, “Younger me would never believe this”.

After appearing on Love Island, Amber became a West End star. She has since acted in 9 To 5 the Musical, Back To The Future The Musical and Bring It On The Musical.