Dancing on Ice is cancelled this week due to numerous injuries

Unfortunately Dancing on Ice has had to be put on pause this week, due to the number of injuries various celebrity contestants have endured over the past few weeks.

The most recent fatality was with Jason Donovan, who had to pull out of the competition this week due to back problems. This followed both Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers who were forced to opt out earlier on in the series due to injuries.

Comedian Rufus Hound was eliminated from the competition after being diagnosed with Covid-19, forcing him to quarantine at home.

Just last week, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer had to pull out of Dancing On Ice as they too were diagnosed with coronavirus.

With all of these injuries and illnesses racking up, it certainly seemed like the right move for ITV to decide to put the competition on pause, for a little while at least.

Announcing the sad news on social media, a spokesperson for ITV said, “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.”

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture,” they explained.

However, this break will be quite short-lived as the spokesperson went on to confirm that Dancing on Ice will be back on our screens on Sunday, February 28.

In the meantime, viewers can enjoy a special episode, Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice, which will air this Sunday evening in place of the live performances.