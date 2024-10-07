Dancing On Ice fans react as final celeb joins new series lineup

The lineup for the new series of Dancing On Ice is finally complete!

Last week, the producers behind the hit ITV skating competition started to unveil their lineup for the new series of Dancing On Ice

The series, which is due to begin in January, will once again be hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, and will see 12 celebrities take to the ice rink for the very first time.

Ahead of Dancing On Ice’s seventeenth series, the producers have finally revealed the twelfth and final celebrity to join the upcoming lineup.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey will be competing in the new series of Dancing On Ice

Announcing their final contestant, the social media team teased: “@damesarahstorey can tell you a thing or 19 about winning gold but will her time on the ice tell a different tale?”

In just a few months’ time, Sarah will be joining Coronation Street star Sam Aston, The Only Way Is Essex alum Ferne McCann, retired Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave, former EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks and The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce as they take to the ice.

Rounding out the lineup will be comedian Josh Jones, footballer Anton Ferdinand, Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey, TOWIE star Dan Edgar, Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan and former Love Island bombshell Chris Taylor.

Now that the lineup for this January’s series has finally been shared, many Dancing On Ice fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions.

“Good lineup!!! I'm rooting for Ferne McCann and Sam Aston,” one viewer commented.

“I can see this being funny with Chris,” another predicted.

“Looking forward to Chelsee and Mollie,” a third fan added.

A launch date for the new series of Dancing On Ice has yet to be announced, but viewers can expect it to begin in January.