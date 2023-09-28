Dancing on Ice announces singer as third contestant for new season

The third contestant set to take part in Dancing on Ice has been confirmed.

The upcoming series will be hitting our screens in January 2024 and so far, Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE and soap star Claire Sweeney have been announced as the first two famous faces joining the line-up.

Now, the ITV skating show has revealed former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt will be taking to the ice as the third confirmed contestant.

The exciting news was confirmed as Hannah appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today.

When chatting to host Richard Arnold about her delight at taking part in the show, Spearritt admitted, “I'm really excited about learning a new skill”.

Explaining why she decided to agree to do Dancing on Ice, the 42-year-old went on to say, “It's so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing”.

“Fitness is another reason why I'm doing it! It's really exciting”, she added.

Many S Club 7 fans shared their joy in the comments of Dancing on Ice’s latest Instagram post that confirms Hannah has joined the show.

One fan said, “Buzzing, was my fave s clubber! Can’t wait to see her in action”.

“Yes so happy hannah is doing it”, penned another commenter.

A third fan added, “Wow brilliant line up so far! Love it good luck @hannahspearritt”.

At the beginning of this year, Hannah and her S Club 7 bandmates announced they would be doing a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Tragically, fellow group member Paul Cattermole passed away in April, causing Hannah to pull out of the tour.

After Ricky Hatton was confirmed for the show, he revealed, “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”.

Claire Sweeney admitted, “I am stepping into the unknown here. I don't know how I will feel. But I am very excited… I'm nervous and excited about doing it”.