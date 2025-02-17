Dan Edgar admits how he feels about rekindling with Ella Rae Wise

Dan Edgar has revealed how he really feels about rekindling his relationship!

For the past few months, The Only Way Is Essex star has been involved in an on-again-off-again romance with his fellow castmate, Ella Rae Wise. The pair, who first started dating each other in February of last year, chose to split in May.

Then, after going on several dates in the latest season of TOWIE, it was reported in October that Ella and Dan had ended their romance again.

Following speculation in December that the couple had decided to give their relationship another go, Dan and Ella have recently confirmed that they are dating again.

Now, as he continues his stint on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, Dan has officially opened up for the first time since rekindling his romance with Ella.

In an interview with OK!, the 34-year-old was asked how his new beginning with Ella is going.

“We seem to gravitate towards each other. We were on and off last year, then filmed the TOWIE Christmas special and ended up enjoying each other’s company again,” he recalled.

“We thought, ‘Why not give it another go?’ I’ve got this habit of over-analysing everything, but I just thought, ‘Go for it,’” Dan continued.

The reality star then went on to rule out “marriage and babies” in his near future with Ella.

Credit: ITV

“It’s a bit early days for all that. We were going round in circles last year – we wouldn’t last longer than a series of TOWIE. This is the longest we’ve been on track,” he teased..

“I just want to see where that leads. But I do think a lot of Ella. Is it tough having your love life played out on screen? It’s been 10 years. I understand that I signed up to a TV show where a lot of my life’s on show,” he explained.

“It’s just frustrating that people see small glimpses and judge me on that. I’m lucky though, I’ve never got too much hate,” Dan added.