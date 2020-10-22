Daisy Edgar Jones to star as lead role in ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar Jones is at it again with the book-to-screen adaptations, after it’s just been revealed that the actress is set to star as the lead role in Where The Crawdads Sing film.

Where The Crawdads Sing was picked up by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine just over three months ago. The best-selling book written by Delia Owens follows a young girl named Kya Clark, or as the people of Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast know her, the ‘Marsh Girl’.

After being abandoned by her family, Kya is forced to raise herself, alone in the marshes just outside of town, However, when a handsome former boyfriend of Kya’s is mysteriously found dead, the townspeople take it upon themselves to brand Kya as the prime suspect.

Where the Crawdads Sing is said to be at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder.

Olivia Newman is set to Direct, while Oscar-nominee Lucy Alibar has penned the screenplay.

While we know a British Daisy Edgar Jones can master the Irish accent, it will be interesting to see how she tackles the character of Kya, who’s from the South, during late 1969.

We absolutely adored seeing Daisy take on the role of Marrianne, in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, which was released earlier this year. The limited series has been getting nothing but high praise ever since, with Daisy’s co-star, Paul Mescal even getting nominated for an Emmy.

We are absolutely thrilled to see Daisy take on this new and exciting role. Stay tuned for more Where The Crawdads Sing cast announcements.