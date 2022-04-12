Dad-to-be Sam Asghari reacts to Britney Spears’ pregnancy news

Congratulations are in order for the princess of pop Britney Spears who has announced the very exciting news that she’s pregnant with her third child!

The 40-year-old singer announced her pregnancy on Monday evening, revealing that she found out shortly after arriving home from her lavish holiday in Maui. Initially, her husband Sam Asghari thought that she might have gained a little bit of weight during their indulgent trip, but a pregnancy test soon proved otherwise.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Britney explained on Instagram. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Hinting that her bump has grown again, the Toxic singer said, “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it.”

Britney also explains that she’ll be keeping a low profile for the foreseeable future, to avoid the paparazzi, before going on to reveal that in her previous pregnancies she suffered from perinatal depression.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression… I have to say it is absolutely horrible… women didn’t talk about it back then… some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her…”

“But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love,” she concluded.

Shortly after sharing this big news, Britney’s 28-year-old husband shared a social media post of his own, all about fatherhood. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Asghari wrote on Instagram, alongside a painting of two lions and a lion cub.

“Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he sweetly wrote.

Britney is already a loving mum to her two sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.