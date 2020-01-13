‘Nonsense’: Curtis Pritchard responds to cheating allegations

Curtis Pritchard has responded to claims that he cheated on girlfriend Maura Higgins. Footage of the professional-dancer getting ‘close’ to another woman in a nightclub surfaced over the weekend, which lead many to believe Curtis had cheated on his fellow Love Island star.

However, the reality star has hit back at the false allegations and stressed that he is completely innocent. He told Lorraine that it is nothing but gossip.

“It’s nonsense,” Curtis stressed.

He continued, “You can’t hug somebody, or talk to somebody without something coming out. Me and Maura are completely fine and I was there watching her on Dancing On Ice.”

The allegations come just days after Maura opened up about her relationship with Curtis. The Dancing On Ice star said that they are incredibly comfortable with their relationship at the moment.

When asked if she was concerned about how Dancing On Ice will affect their relationship, Maura said that she isn’t worried whatsoever.

The model told Loose Women: "I don't think [Curtis] is worried. I'm very lucky because Curtis is obviously used to the whole dancing world, he knows that you have to have a connection to your partner."

The 29-year-old did admit that their intense schedules can get in the way of their relationship, but they’re making it work.

Maura revealed, “We don't see each other as much as we'd hoped, but we're busy and because we're in the same line of work now we understand that and when we see each other it's amazing."