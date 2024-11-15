Currys reveals cracking bargains ahead of Black Friday

As Black Friday approaches, a survey carried out by Currys has delved into the mindsets, strategies, and quirks of today’s shoppers – revealing a nation ready to hunt for deals and balance their budgets. From early birds to impulse buyers, here’s how Irish consumers are gearing up for the biggest shopping event of the year.

Meet the Black Friday personas:

Browsers lead the pack:

When it comes to shopping styles, 38% of people identify as “The Browser,” casually checking for deals without the rush. Following close behind are “The Early Birds” (25%) who jump online as soon as they can, wish list in hand, and “The Planners” (16%) who meticulously research deals weeks in advance. Meanwhile, Impulse Buyers (15%) and Procrastinators (6%) round out the mix.

Discounts reign supreme with budget-conscious shoppers seeking the best deals:

In terms of purchasing priorities, 41% say their Black Friday choices revolve around discounts, with savings percentages taking priority over brand loyalty or trends. 38% opt for items they actually need and only a few (8%) are driven by what’s hot and trending.

Smartphones lead Black Friday wish lists:

When asked to choose one tech item they can’t live without, 42% picked a new smartphone – the go-to choice for upgrades. Laptops (18%) and the latest kitchen gadgets (also 18%) follow closely, signalling a strong desire for items that balance productivity with entertainment and convenience.

A mix of online and in store shopping across the board:

In the age of digital convenience, shoppers admit to wanting to avoid queues, with 27% preferring to shop exclusively online. Physical stores continue to attract those who enjoy the in-person experience and so together, both online and in-store options shape today’s Black Friday shopping landscape.

Social media leads the deal hunt:

This year, social media is the preferred source for Black Friday deal news with 40% of people tracking their favourite brands and influencers for real-time updates. Beyond social feeds, deal websites (14%) and recommendations from family and friends (19%) help people decide which promotions are too good to miss.

Who’s on the shopping list?

With Christmas shopping top of mind, 62% of people say they plan to buy for both themselves and loved ones this Black Friday, using the sales to tick off gift lists and treat themselves along the way. Meanwhile, 31% are focused solely on Christmas gift shopping for friends and family, while a small but dedicated 5% will be indulging themselves with Black Friday finds!

FOMO is Real:

The fear of missing out is the top concern for Black Friday shoppers, with 39% worried they’ll find a better deal after making a purchase. Overwhelm from too many choices follows closely, said by 26% as their top shopping anxiety, while others dread the chance of buyer’s remorse (12%) or items going out of stock (17%).

Budget strategies vary widely, but flexibility is key:

With prices dropping across the board, 40% of people plan to keep their budgets flexible this year, depending on the deals they find. Meanwhile, 32% use a “compromise strategy,” planning purchases with the intent to save elsewhere. Only 1% plan a “wallet clean-out” for the big day, while 18% stick to a strict spending limit.

Home appliances and work tech is high priority:

For many consumers, this Black Friday is all about upgrading at home. Over half (52%) hope to get deals on new home appliances, and 21% are eyeing the latest tech gadgets. When it comes to tech-shopping habits, 26% identify as “Bargain Hunters” who only buy when sales are live, showing the appeal of a great deal spans far and wide.

Currys Black Tag Price Match Guarantee:

This year, when you buy a Black Tag Deal between the 30th of October and the 14th of November at Currys, they will guarantee that price. That means if you see that they have reduced the price of that deal further, then you get a partial refund. You can redeem your refund instore with instore purchases or if buying online you’ll be able to redeem your refund here.

You’ll have until the 9th of December to claim back on your Black Tag purchase. Full T&Cs can be found here.