Currys micro-donations fund My Canine Companion puppy training in just four weeks

Currys is delighted to announce it has raised over £1 million for charity from customer micro-donations across the UK & Ireland since partnering with the award-winning UK fintech charity Pennies.

The partnership has raised money for a number of charities including current partners, the Digital Poverty Alliance in the UK, and My Canine Companion in Ireland. Customers are invited to make a micro-donation via the card terminal screen when they pay for their purchase in-store. They are offered a simple and discreet ‘yes or no’ option to donate if they wish.

The milestone was reached after Currys’ customers across the UK and Ireland made more than 3.6 million individual micro-donations making a real difference to the charities they help fund.

Just four weeks of Currys Ireland micro- donations helps fund a specialist My Canine Companion puppy to be trained. My Canine Companion is the largest provider of service dogs to children and young adults with autism in Ireland. Service Dogs make dramatic differences in the quality of life for children with Autism and their families. Not only do the dogs assist them physically, but these special dogs also become the child’s best and in some cases, only, friend.

Keith Daly, Country Manager Currys Republic of Ireland said: “I’m overwhelmingly grateful for the generosity of Currys’ customers in Ireland, in helping us raise such vital funds for My Canine Companion. We’ve seen how hard the charity works and the incredible impact the dogs have in helping children and families across Ireland. Thank you for all you do, and thank you to our wonderful customers too!”

Niall Ruddy, CEO of My Canine Companion said: “We are delighted to announce that our fantastic partnership with Currys is to continue after another very successful year working with the company. The partnership has enabled us to continue to be the largest provider of service dogs to children and young adults with autism in Ireland. We would like to thank the staff and management of Currys for their hard work and dedication to the partnership so far and look forward to working with them into the future. We also want to thank all of Currys’ customers who contributed at the tills to our work through the Pennies initiative. Every cent is making that difference and changing lives.”

Pennies CEO, Alison Hutchinson CBE, added: “Congratulations to the team at Currys and your amazing customers for reaching over 3.6 million micro-donations for charity. These small acts of generosity have enabled all those small digital donations to add up £1 million making a huge difference for the great work that Currys’ nominated charities in the UK and Ireland do so brilliantly. Thank you to the Currys team and to all those kind customers in the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland who press ‘Yes’ – your small acts of kindness make such a difference.”