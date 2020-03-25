Criteria for Covid-19 testing has been changed in Republic of Ireland

Patients seeking a Covid-19 test must now have two major symptoms. Patients must have a fever of 38 degrees Celsius and a cough or shortness of breath. And if you have a cough and contact with a confirmed case within 14 days. A cough/shortness of breath needing hospitalisation where no other cause is suspected.

Patients in the above categories must self-isolate for 14 days. Their household contacts must limit their movements too.

Your GP will refer you for Covid-19 testing if you have had contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19, if you’re a healthcare worker, if you’re pregnant, if you’re in an at risk group- heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease, history of stroke, current smoker or if you’re on immunosuppression medicines.

You will also be referred for testing if you are a household contact of an at risk group, you are a staff or resident of a long term care facility or if you’re a prison worker or inmate.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 must self-isolate for two weeks regardless of whether they’re referred for testing or not.

The new criteria has been introduced to help the most vulnerable members of society, especially those on the front line.

Self-isolation is key! This is how we will beat this virus so please, stay at home!