Creeslough concert held to thank rescuers and honour victims

The village of Creeslough has been honouring the lives it lost almost four months ago.

On the afternoon of Friday, October 7 last year, 10 people were killed when an explosion occurred at the village’s petrol station. The youngest victim of the incident was a five-year-old girl, who lost her life alongside her father.

Many others were injured in the incident, and the devastating tragedy has left a lasting impact on the small Co. Donegal area.

Last night, those affected by the explosion came together to be united by music. A concert called ‘Creeslough Together’ was held at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny. Tickets for the concert went on sale just before the Christmas period, and sold out within a matter of hours.

The concert was initially drawn up by former Westlife star Brian McFadden, whose father is from Creeslough. Many stars from the Irish music industry performed at the event, including the likes of Brian Kennedy, Keith Duffy and Lisa McHugh.

Clannad performer Moya Brennan, who co-hosted the event, told the audience that those affected by the explosion would never have to grieve on their own. “We share the burden with them and they know that and that really does help people that you are not on your own. When you haven’t got words, music does a lot,” she shared.

During his performance, singer Brian Kennedy also paid tribute to the first responders and members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help those trapped in the rubble. “This is our way of saying thank you to the first responders in Creeslough for all they had to face and go through on that night,” he noted.

The cause of the Creeslough explosion has yet to be determined. However, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has promised those affected by the tragedy that the investigation is ongoing.

“Ultimately we would hope to get to some final explanation as to what happened and that’s what we are working towards and why we have put so much time and effort into the examination of the scene and gathering witness statements,” he explained.