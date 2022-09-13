Creepy crawlies! Spiders could be invading your home this winter

Scientists are warning Irish households to be on special alert for spiders as the winter months approach.

Trinity zoology research associate Collie Ennis appeared on Newstalk this morning to warn households about the dangers of these creepy crawlies.

He pointed out that these spiders are always “getting really big at this time of year”, and they will be particularly focused on finding a mate.

“The big lads that live around our house – the giant European house spider – the males are out wandering the halls and bedrooms of our houses looking for females,” Collie explained. “They're forlorn and looking for love.”

Despite the terrifying thought of spiders entering our homes, Collie reassured listeners that these spiders will not travel far.

“Surprisingly enough for spiders, they're not great at climbing – so they'll get stuck in the bath and they'll get stuck in your sink,” he confirmed. This means that they can be easily rid of by turning your taps on and letting them flush the insect away.

However, Collie also warned arachnophobes that they may need to prepare themselves to be confronted by their biggest fear. “The ones that run across the floor – sometimes if they're big enough you can actually hear them running across the floor – which can be very terrifying for people who are afraid of spiders.”

Above all else, though, Collie wants Irish families to know that these spiders will not endanger your life. "These are our grandparents’ and our great-grandparents’ spiders – these have been living with us for years,” he reiterated. "They are of no harm or consequences whatsoever.”

We’re hoping that they won’t cause us too much trouble this winter season!