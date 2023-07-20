Creed II actor Dolph Lundgren ties the knot in Mykonos wedding

Dolph Lundgren had tied the knot!

Congratulations are in order for Dolph Lundgren and his wife Emma Krokdal as the pair have officially exchanged vows.

The newlyweds got married in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos, Greece, on July 13 in a villa they have on the picturesque island.

The Rocky IV actor and Emma had to push their wedding back multiple times but have now finally said ‘I do’.

Credit: Dolph Lundgren Instagram

Sharing details of their big day to People, the couple revealed, “We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends”.

“With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times”.

They sweetly added, “We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness- in the land of the Gods”.

Ahead of their wedding ceremony, 65-year-old Dolph shared a photo with his 27-year-old fiancée as they hugged in a swimming pool together.

Credit: Dolph Lundgren Instagram

He captioned the post, “Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos”.

Many fans of the actor headed to the comments to wish him and Emma well on their big day.

One fan wrote, “What a beautiful photo!! Have a good day”.

“I have to say that's the best photo I have seen with Emma and Dolph you both look very well”, penned a second fan.

Credit: Dolph Lundgren Instagram

Another commenter added, “You are cute together”.

The Creed II actor popped the question to the personal trainer back in June 2020 when they were in Sweden.

When announcing the wonderful news of their engagement, Dolph said, “Something very special happened here in Sweden”.

Congratulations again to the newlyweds!