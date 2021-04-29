Create your perfect self-care ritual at home with these products

Making time for your health and wellbeing is more important than ever and retailers at Dundrum Town Centre have a selection of products to help you create your very own self-care morning and evening ritual at home.

We have rounded up a selection of health and wellness products from retailers at Dundrum Town Centre like Edvard & Pink, Rituals, Skinfull Affairs and The Organised Store to get you started on your wellness journey. All products can be purchased through their online channels while stores are closed.

Edvard & Pink

Edvard & Pink at Dundrum Town Centre invites you to bring the salon home! Pick up an Edvard and Pink home candle and enjoy a little self-care with Three Warriors, a salon-quality organic and natural false tan, without all the nasty ingredients. Coming all the way from Tasmania, Edvard & Pink chose this Australian cult favourite as their go-to salon tanning product because it is a natural, sunless tan range that has healing benefits and will leave you glowing from the inside out. Three Warriors is exclusive to Edvard and Pink at Dundrum Town Centre and all tanning their products are organic, vegan, cruelty-free, environmentally conscious, and natural ingredients for your skin.

Three Warriors false tan from Edvard & Pink, Face Tan Aqua Mist €32, Self-Tan Mousse €34

Rituals

Ritual of Jing fragrance sticks from Rituals (€24.90)

The Ritual of Jing fragrance sticks from Rituals (€24.90) at Dundrum Town Centre gently scents the room with the calming fragrance of Sacred Lotus and Jujube. They also add a touch of luxury to the surroundings, helping to create a place of calm for your at-home wellness experience while also embracing a sense of tranquillity during these uncertain times.

Skinfull Affairs

Relax in a bath of essential oils from Skinfull Affairs. Welcome everything from a sea fresh fragrance with refreshing eucalyptus oil to awaken the senses or a combination of raspberry, cocoa and shea butter to enrich your skin and uplift your spirit. Create a sweet vibrant pink pool to bathe in that’s the perfect treat for your skin with the ‘Fresh Berry’ bath bomb, also from Skinfull Affairs.

Fresh Berry Bath Bomb €3.95

The Organised Store

Make exercise and hydration part of your at home wellness routine this spring. The Organised Store’s Kambukka water bottles are a trendy on-the-go essential and the perfect sustainable – and stylish – alternative to single-use water bottles. Kambukka is a Belgian premium brand and their bottles are stylish but also enable a smooth drinking experience with its smart features. Just think of a lid that suits every occasion, a design that is 100% leak-proof and bottles that are very easy to clean thanks to their ‘Snapclean’ easy-cleaning feature.

Kambukka Elton BPA free Tritan Water Bottle with 3 in 1 Snapclean lid from The Organised Store €19.99

Kambukka Elton Double Walled Insulated Tumbler with a 3 in 1 Snapclean Lid from The Organised Store €29.99

TK Maxx

TK Maxx has a huge range of luxurious products for pampering without the huge price tag. Indulge in big brand spa treatments, designer candles and soothing bath soaks to create your very own wellness retreat and de-stress from the day. From spa sets to yoga essentials and wellness gifts, TK Maxx has everything you need to feel top-to-toe beautiful and relaxed, all at up to 60% less than RRP.

Dundrum Town Centre remains open for essential retail as well as food and beverage takeaway and delivery service. For more information on essential retail stores and services that are open at Dundrum Town Centre please visit here.