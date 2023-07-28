Crazy Rich Asians actress Michelle Yeoh ties the knot

Michelle Yeoh has tied the knot!

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star has married her longtime partner Jean Todt after being engaged for 19 years.

Michelle and Jean exchanged vows in front of their loved ones in the city of Geneva in Switzerland.

Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa revealed the couple’s marriage on Instagram by sharing photos from their big day to his 1.3M followers.

Felipe captioned the post, “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much”. In the collection of photos of him and the happy couple, their wedding cake and Michelle’s Oscar can be seen in some of the snaps.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress wears two different wedding outfits in the pictures. One is a gold lace dress with a fitted corset that has been decorated with jewels in the front, while the second outfit consists of a white tulle skirt and ivory silk shirt.

Another picture shows a framed photo of Michelle and Jean with their love story printed underneath. It explained, “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES!”.

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”.

Many fans of the 60-year-old actress rushed to the comments to congratulate Michelle and Jean on their nuptials.

One commenter wrote, “Congrats Michelle and Jean”, while a second penned, “Wishing you both an everlasting love and joy!”.

“Congratulations Michelle and Jean… and jealous that Massa gets to take a pic with the Oscar. LOL”, joked another fan.

Michelle made history when she won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, as she was the first Asian woman to win the category since the Academy Awards began, 95 years ago.

Congratulations to Michelle and Jean on this exciting new chapter in their lives.