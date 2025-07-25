Courteney Cox pens sweet tribute to celebrate partner Johnny McDaid

Johnny McDaid has been celebrating!

Yesterday (July 24), the Snow Patrol hitmaker marked his 49th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Johnny’s long-term partner, Friends actress Courteney Cox, has taken the opportunity to share a sweet tribute to him.

Last night, the 61-year-old took to Instagram to post three adorable photos of the couple enjoying holidays together.

“Happy Birthday J,” Courteney began in her tribute.

“You mean so much to so many, but you mean everything to me. I love you,” she added sweetly.

Following her heartwarming message, many of Courteney’s fans have since been expressing their own birthday wishes to Johnny.

“Awwwww so adorable. Happy birthday to him,” one follower replied.

“Happy birthday Johnny!!! Wishing you all the best,” another commented.

“Omg you guys are SO CUTE,” a third fan exclaimed.

Courteney and Johnny have been in a relationship for over a decade. The pair initially got engaged in 2014 after a whirlwind romance.

However, one year later, the couple decided to split. After rekindling their romance in 2016, Courteney and Johnny are still happily together, but are no longer engaged.

In April of last year, Courteney chose to reflect on the reason why they ended their engagement.

Speaking on the Minnie Questions podcast with Minnie Driver, the actress described their split as “really intense”, and admitted that it happened during a couple's therapy session.

“He just broke up within the first minute, and I was like, ‘What?'. And we were engaged. And I was so shocked, I was in so much pain. I also don't like surprises, and he's an incredible human being, so he wasn't trying to surprise,” she explained, noting that Johnny was “in that much pain” and “had to protect himself around his heart”.

“As opposed to like going, ‘F*** him’, getting in this mode of anger, I leant in and I did the most work on myself by far,” Courteney detailed, before adding that she is still “so thankful” that their brief breakup happened.