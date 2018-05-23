Court sides with parents who want their 30-year-old to move out

For some parents, their little ones wait a long time to leave the nest. A very long time.

A judge ruled on May 22 that 30-year-old Michael Rotondo has to leave his parents' home in the Syracuse, New York area after their efforts over the last several months to have him move out.

Mark and Christina Rotondo had given their son five written notices regarding the matter, CNN affiliate WSTM reports. They'd even offered him money to help him in his accommodation search.

The first, dated February 2, read, "After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision."

A second note, dated February 13, said the 30-year-old was 'hereby evicted' and had to move out by March 15.

Five days later, Michael's parents wrote him a note offering him $1,100 to help him find a new home, as well as advice for moving out and raising the funds for his new place.

The fourth notice, from March 5, observed that 'So far we have seen no indication that you are preparing to leave'.

"Be aware that we will take any appropriate actions necessary to make sure you leave the house as demanded," the note continued.

The fifth note dated March 30 offered some solutions for a problem pertaining to Michael's car, which was left at his mum and dad's home.

Christina and Mark were told that because Michael is a relative, they could only evict him through ejectment proceeding, according to filings by the couple.

The 30-year-old asked for his parents' request to be dismissed, claiming that he 'has never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises, and claims that this is simply a component of his living agreement'.

Michael also said that he should have been given six-months notice. The judge ordered in his parents' favour, though, saying that Michael must move out of his parents' house.

Of course, we are aware that there are many reasons why grown children would live at home with their parents, from the rising cost of housing to mental or physical disabilities. It's not uncommon for adults to stay in the family home these days.

For Christina and Mark, though, it seems they are ready to be empty-nesters, and the court agrees.