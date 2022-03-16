Countdown’s Rachel Riley returns to show with 4-month-old baby Noa

By Tara Mahon

Rachel Riley appeared back on Countdown last night, March 15, with husband, Pasha and newest member of the family, Noa.

The Countdown star announced her return to the show when she shared a photo to Instagram of Noa sitting in her lap in the Channel 4 dressing room. She captioned it, “I’m back on air today after mat leave from Countdown and brought a little friend with me to show off what I’ve been busy with”.

Excited fans commented on the post, “Great to have you back. You look so happy to be back at the board”, while another added “Absolutely adorable”, and a third kindly said “welcome home”.

Before yesterday’s show commenced, host Anne Robinson asked if Rachel had brought anyone with her. This is when hubby Pasha walked on stage with Noa in his arms, looking as cute as a button in a red outfit.

Noa’s blue eyes and blonde hair match that of her mother’s, while the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Maven, has darker features, taking after her father. Riley even joked on the show that “this one’s come out with blonde hair and blue eyes” so “I’ve got one myself now”, as the pair have already “got one that looks like her daddy”.

Noa looked intrigued by her new surroundings and was taking it all in. Rachel jokingly said that Noa is used to the Countdown theme tune as she used to hear it quite often while she was still in the womb.

Baby Noa was born in November 2021 and is the couple’s second child together. Rachel announced the special news of her little one’s arrival this past November, by sharing a series of adorable baby snaps.

“We have some news,” the mum-of-two wrote in the Instagram caption, as she continued, “Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner – baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!”

“She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign.”