Corrie’s Stephanie Davis rushes baby son to hospital with health concerns

Stephanie Davis has shared a worrying announcement about her baby boy’s health.

In January, the Coronation Street actress confirmed that she had given birth to a son, alongside her fiancé Joe Mckalroy.

Baby Samuel joins Stephanie’s seven-year-old son Caben from a previous relationship, and follows on from a devastating miscarriage that she experienced with Joe in 2022.

Now, less than three months after Samuel’s arrival, Stephanie has revealed that she has had to rush her baby son to hospital.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to post two photos from Samuel’s hospital room, including a heartbreaking snap of her little one’s hand.

In her caption, Stephanie thanked the hospital’s staff and described the ordeal as being “the scariest time of my life”, before going on to explain what happened.

“On Monday Samuel stopped breathing and had 3 scary episodes. I’ve felt totally helpless & powerless the past few days. He’s endured 2 lumber punctures which unfortunately didn’t work & had a bloody tap, a head scan, lung scan & I can’t count how many Canulas he’s had to have put in and out plus the rest,” she detailed.

“He’s had the full works and every antibiotic to make sure he’s ok. It’s been an absolutely horrendous & traumatic time & completely powerless watching him go through so much pain but I know they have done everything they can to make sure he’s ok,” the soap star continued.

Describing herself as “mentally and physically drained” and with “anxiety through the roof”, Stephanie concluded: “I’m so grateful for the NHS & how utterly amazing and caring the staff have been the nurses and doctors are heroes and angels. Now to be there for him these next few days and look forward to getting him home when we can.”

Many of Stephanie’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their support.

“Omg so sorry to hear this. So traumatising for you. Sending love,” one fan replied.

“Thinking of you and your little man,” another commented.

“Sending so much love mama — hope he feels better soon so you can get him home for snuggles,” a third follower added.