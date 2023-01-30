Corrie’s Nicola Thorp reveals she’s engaged

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Nicola Thorp as she has announced her engagement to Nikesh Patel.

The Coronation Street star, know for her role as Nicola Rubinstein on The Cobbles, revealed the exciting news on Instagram that she is set to marry the Indian Summers actor.

Posting two snaps of the couple dressed to the nines, with Nicola in a red dress and Nikesh wearing a bow tie, there was no caption necessary as the photos show the pair pretending to look shocked as Thorp holds up her engagement ring.

The happy couple are smiling from ear to ear in the second picture as they laugh together, surrounded by balloons in the background.

The soap star’s engagement ring is absolutely stunning with a green teardrop-shaped emerald surrounded by diamonds, set in a gold band.

A host famous faces and pals of the acting pair headed to the comments to congratulate the love birds.

The X Factor host Dermot O’Leary penned, “Hey! The best news. Congrats x”, while Queer Eye star Tan France wrote, “HUGE congrats, Nikesh. So happy for you guys!”.

“Awwww yaaaaaaaay Congratulations!!!”, said Army of Thieves actor Nathalie Emmanuel.

Suspect’s Sacha Dhawan added, “YESSSS HUUUGE congrats to the both of you xx”.

The pair first went public with their relationship in 2021 by sharing photos together on Instagram in October while celebrating Patel’s birthday.

Congratulations again to the happy couple on their wonderful news.